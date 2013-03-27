Trending

Melvins: Everybody Loves Sausages

Grunge veterans fail to sizzle.

By Classic Rock 

Formed in the same corner of Washington as Nirvana, the Melvins weren’t the only bunch that Kurt Cobain deemed his favourite band, but he did at least have a vested interest. Dale Crover played drums on some Bleach demos, while frontman Buzz Osborne is generally credited with introducing Cobain to Dave Grohl.

Since then, the sludge-rockers have had a brief tenure with a major label and been trumpeted by people like Gene Simmons and Mike Patton. It hasn’t stopped them remaining a cult concern though, and this all-covers album isn’t likely to rope in new admirers.

A great version of The Fugs’ Carpe Diem aside, Everybody Loves Sausages feels like an in-joke that was never funny to begin with. Cue the yelpfest of Roxy’s In Every Dream Home A Heartache, with guest shouter Jello Biafra, and perfunctory runs at Queen, Ram Jam, Venom and a 10-minute Station To Station that really shouldn’t be let out at all.