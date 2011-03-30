Melodic Rock Round-up: May 2011

Eden’s Curse: Trinity

This third album by multi-national combo Eden’s Curse, is a thoroughbred melodic metal delight. Once again produced by Dennis Ward, one of hard rock’s most skilled studio boffins, Trinity skims the surface of both of these genres, galvanising heavy metal’s primal energy, but cross-pollinating it with strong, hummable hooks. The band are indeed fortunate to have a vocalist as gifted as Michael Eden, who sings the living shit out of the anthemic Saints Of Tomorrow and Can’t Fool The Devil and, at the spectrum’s other extreme, an expertly despatched power-ballad called Guardian Angel. The unmistakable larynx of James LaBrie pops up on No Holy Man, a classy, mid-paced song that showcases guitarist Thorsten Koehne and keysman Allesandro Del Vecchio. Instead of using a guest spot to camouflage a weaker moment, Andi Deris is called upon to enhance one of the best tunes, Black Widow. Closing with an affectionate nod at Dio’s Rock‘n’Roll Children, Eden’s Curse negotiate third album syndrome with aplomb. (8⁄ 10 )

Paul Young: Chronicles

Not to be confused with the 1980s pop crooner of the same name, Paul Young was the voice of both Sad Café and Mike + The Mechanics until his death 11 years ago. This all-new album was compiled from unfinished material recovered from the Mancunian’s home studio. Its seemingly casual melodic coolness does the man’s legacy great credit. (7⁄ 10 )

D’Ercole: Rock Scar

A semi-conceptual disc that compares the life of a jobbing rock star with the fallibility of relationships. Musically reminiscent of Winger and Dokken, it references an uncaring media (Critic’s Choice), personal sacrifice (Nothing Left To Lose) and the futile injustice of it all (Dying Breed). The sombre mood isn’t helped by plodding, repetitive tempos. (5⁄ 10 )

Shakra: Back On Track

Following the departure of frontman Mark Fox, the Swiss group’s ace-in-the-pack, the title of their eighth album can be viewed as a statement of intent. For an unknown, newcomer John Prakesh is quite a discovery. Shakra still come from the heavier side of the tracks, but anthems such as Crazy and MMTWGR are built upon prime radio-friendly hooks. (7⁄ 10 )

David Roberts: All Dressed Up