Mammoth Weed Wizard Bastard at Clwb Ifor Bach, Cardiff - live review

Though never having a particular style to call its own, Wales has never failed to produce a plethora of diverse acts. REVIVAL [7] live up to their moniker with strident Metallica leads and wailing vocals brought bang up to date with youthful abandon.

With a marigold wearing, convulsing frontman covered in blue paint, it’s easy to be distracted from LACERTILIA’s [7] cosmic stoner jams, but the bonged-out bassy rumble of Abstract Reality and funkadelic deviance of Round And Round match the spectacle. Wrexham doom-mongers MAMMOTH WEED WIZARD BASTARD [8] make a bludgeoning impact. Dense layers of guitars reverberate around the room, and Jessica Ball’s haunting vocals and warped, cosmic effects are only just decipherable above the potent waves of Y Proffwyd Dwyll. The primal surge taps into an ancient, otherworldly essence, with the repetitive stomp and cyclonic riffs of Testudo creating an inescapable vortex. The music overrides the band name, and there’s a good chance it’ll cave in your senses.