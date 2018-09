This is Magenta’s first release in four years, and fans might recognise it as a return to popular early albums such as 2004’s Seven. It’s three tracks long – including the 26-minute monster rocker Trojan – with familiar neo touches, including some ace keyboard widdle from lynchpin Rob Reed and Gilmour guitar flourishes from Chris Fry, peppered with a soupçon of 80s rave. Tidy.