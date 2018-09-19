Madder Mortem – Marrow album review

Marrow 1. Untethered

2. Liberator

3. Moonlight Over Silver White

4. Until You Return

5. My Will Be Done

6. Far From Home

7. Marrow

8. White Snow, Red Shadows

9. Stumble On

10. Waiting To Fall

11. Tethered

Reliably impossible to pin down to any specific genre tag, Madder Mortem have long deserved greater acclaim.

Fortunately, heavy music seems to have come around to the Norwegians’ liberated way of thinking, which means that the band’s seventh album stands a chance of reaching a wider audience than its predecessors.

It certainly deserves to as this is a very obvious career peak, full of startling dynamics, irresistible melodrama and innumerable moments of vein-popping heaviness. Vocalist Agnete M Kirkevaag remains a not-so-secret weapon; on the grinding alt-prog of Liberator and My Will Be Done, her tumultuous roar provides a thrilling focus; amid the chameleonic sprawl of Until You Return and Far From Home’s blackened AOR, her ability to switch from angelic whisper to soulful howl is truly mesmerising.

The sound of a unique band on the greatest form, Marrow will thrill you to the bone.