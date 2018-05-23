Sexorcism 1. Sexorcism

2. Your Tongue's Got The Cat

3. Romeo Ate Juliet

4. Naked in My Cellar

5. The Beast Is Yet To Cum

6. Polterchrist

7. SCG9: The Documented Phenomenon

8. Slashion Model Girls

9. Rimskin Assassin

10. Hell Has Room (No Vacancy In Heaven)

11. Hot & Satanned

12. Sodomesticated Animal

For an album released in the aftermath of the #MeToo movement, Lordi’s ninth album, Sexorcism, isn’t only treading contentious ground, it’s downright irresponsible. The cover depicts a demonic female in provocative schoolgirl dress, wrists tied to a chair with her knickers round her ankles while the songs are awash with cum jokes and lines about our protagonist ‘on all fours, begging’. ‘Got you naked in my cellar, never gonna let you leave,’ rejoices Mr Lordi to the catchy hard rock disco stomp, then the band chant ‘The beast is yet to cum’ before revealing that she’s ‘just on the edge of 16’. That Lordi are on fire musically doesn’t excuse the unappetising insinuation of constraint and sexual objectification. It’s too close to the bone, which, knowing Lordi, will probably be their next album title.