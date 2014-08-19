Lonely Kamel: Shit City

You wouldn’t be blamed for mistaking Lonely Kamel for a product of the gritty American South, but you may be surprised to discover their sludgy psych/doom sound hails from the homeland of black metal.

The Norwegian rockers have further brushed up their act with their fourth album, Shit City, a very well-polished and proficient mix of 70s hard rock tuned proudly to display how much the band’s sound has matured. It plays like a sentimental yet razor-sharp exploration of 70s hard rock and its pioneers. The title track is an epic ode to acid rock with a dose of garage punk, followed up by the crunching Southern-style bassline of White Lies. Fans of Sabbath will appreciate the heavy tread of Seal The Perimeter and distorted vocals of Nightjar. The band channel some Hendrix with their aptly named I Feel Sick and come to a hearty end with the sludgy blues tuneage of Falling Down (complete with Doors-shaped interval). This is the album that should warrant the band some well deserved recognition.

Via Napalm