Live review: The Temperance Movement

There’s no bragging rock star intro here. The band amble on, plug in and ‘played guitar’. Yes, they open with Ziggy Stardust, an effective tribute to Bowie, before launching into recent single Three Bulleits. And so the Movement are off, on a charismatic 90-minute journey.

This is a very different band to the one that last toured here a year or so ago. They have grown in confidence; everything has vastly improved. Back then, frontman Phil Campbell used to move around the stage in an effete, uncoordinated manner. Now he commands it, albeit with camp hints still. And the pacing is faultless, showcasing the band’s diversity, from the power balladry of Pride to the chiming blues of Smouldering, via the early-70s Zeppelin influence of The Sun And The Moon Roll Around Too Soon. The climactic triple tipple of Only Friend, Take It Back and Battle Lines ends the set amid a huge, ecstatic roar from the packed venue. They even have the self-belief to keep the encore low-key and moody, with Lovers And Fighters holding everyone transfixed in its enigmatic thrall.

There’s a timeless rock’n’roll spirit about The Temperance Movement now. The stage lighting is uncluttered, just like the music. And they’ve got a diverse audience who appreciate their more raucous moments and the quieter introspection equally. This is classic arena rock reborn.

