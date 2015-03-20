Live: Jack Savoretti

At first glance, Savoretti is just another bloke in a run of Radio 2-courting folk-lite types.

Yet there’s something organic about the part-Londoner/part-Italian stallion – influenced by his mother’s Eagles and Crosby, Stills & Nash records, as well as his dad’s 60s Italian music – that says ‘the real deal’.

The performance starts with Spanish-infused acoustic trills, straight out of the ‘Juan Sheet is Plenty’ adverts, before our pretty maestro arrives beaming on stage. The ‘pretty’ point cannot be overstated. Savoretti is unbelievably, almost distractingly, pretty, with the husky voice and lusty acoustic strum of Galaxy Caramel dreams. Audience declarations of love ring throughout tonight’s well-oiled set – comprising pop tunes in folk-rock jackets, from 2008’s troubadour debut Between The Minds to latest, ‘grittier’ record Written In Scars. All helped by cleanly soulful, bluesy licks from his (seemingly very seasoned) band.

Singalongs erupt for earnest ballad Breaking The Rules, the giant disco ball shimmers, people snog…. “Every song I stole, just ask Sam Smith,” he grins wryly, before launching into Ring Of Fire. A lovely rendition of Bob Dylan bootleg Nobody ‘Cept You follows, and Come Shine A Light draws an all-singing, all-tambourine-clapping conclusion. Part of you (the same part that wants to strangle Paolo Nutini) flinches, but it is basically very pleasant, and Savoretti is so enthused, you can’t help smiling. A Brit or Novello surely awaits.