Little Caesar: Redemption

For their first album in 12 years, four- fifths of the original line-up

Then, as now, they swagger like the Stones and rock like the ’DC – with a soulful interlude never more than a heartbeat away.

This time rather than Aretha Franklin’s Chain Of Fools, it’s the title-track on which singer par excellence Ron Young busts a bluesy gut to prove that this band are sweat-and-blisters real.

Among some other self- penned corkers is a first-rate segue of Rod Stewart’s Every Picture Tells A Story/Keef’s Happy, and a brilliant boogie through Joni Mitchell’s Woodstock. Respect is due.