Lit: The View From The Bottom

Having spring-boarded from the fruits of their 1999 second album A Place In The Sun, supported the likes of Kid Rock, and appeared on 12 movie soundtracks (including American Pie 2 and Titan AE), bro-rockers Lit never quite managed to leave their mark on the world of music.

It’s eight long years since we last heard from them, but with some line-up changes (after the death of late drummer Allen Shellenberger), and with Butch Walker at the helm of their sixth studio album The View From The Bottom, Lit trade in the post-pop-punk of predecessors for a more mature sound.

Radio filler dominates the album, but there are heavier blasts on offer, through melodic passage She Don’t Know and groovier Maroon 5 pastiche Partner In Crime.

A fitting development nonetheless for a band resurfacing to reflect their in-between days.