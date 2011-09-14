Lindsey Buckingham: Seeds We Sow

Given that he’s partly responsible for selling something in the region of 100 million albums, you’d probably forgive Lindsey Buckingham for resting on his soft-rock laurels and doling out the odd solo record studded with similarly self-satisfied superstar chums. But he’s never been one to follow the accepted route.

Seeds We Sow, Buckingham’s third album in five years, finds the singer/guitarist in the most prolific patch of his post-Fleetwood Mac career.

A beautifully understated album it is too, despite a couple of Mac-lite songs near the end. Made at home in LA, it’s a solo record in the truest sense, with Buckingham recording and writing everything himself, save for an unexpected cover of the Stones’ She Smiled Sweetly.

The album is certainly a wonderful showcase for his restlessly descriptive guitar playing, spitting out flurries of acoustic notes like Nick Drake or John Fahey on In Our Own Time and Stars Are Crazy. And he still has a great knack for knocking out a ringing pop tune, as evinced by That’s The Way That Love Goes, with its dancing guitar figure and wistful air of resignation.

He puts this recent rash of creativity down to new-found domestic bliss. Long may it continue.