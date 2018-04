Inspired by the “history and mystery” of RAF Cardington, Lifesigns’ second album is glorious AOR-fluffed neo. John Young’s Asia/Bonnie Tyler pedigree makes for tasteful turns on vox and synths, former Cutting Crew drummer Frosty Beedle contributes consummate polyrhythmic showmanship. Top tunes from the plaintive Different to the title track, a wistfulness always just beneath the surface.