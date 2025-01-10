You can trust Louder Our experienced team has worked for some of the biggest brands in music. From testing headphones to reviewing albums, our experts aim to create reviews you can trust. Find out more about how we review.

“You know how Fleetwood Mac almost dedicated Rumours to their cocaine dealer? I think we should dedicate this album to all the booze we bought at Tesco,” sneer Brighton’s Lambrini Girls. Lambrini Girls being Phoebe Lunny (vocals/guitar) and Lilly Macieira (bass), tanked up on too many nights of mixed cheap alcohol and no sleep. ‘Barbed’, that’s the word I’m looking for. Barbed-wire humour.

This is Amyl And The Sniffers mixed in with electro-clash attitude: snarling, fast and furious, full of meaty hooks and exasperated observations, like Sleaford Mods if they’d been reared on a diet of UK Riot Grrrl agitators Huggy Bear and Frank Carter. This is so much fun to throw your body around to!

The titles give it away: the growlingly sarcastic Big Dick Energy, the deliberate provocation of Cuntology 101, the splattering Filthy Rich Nepo Baby spitting disgust every which way.

Lambrini Girls are political, but transgressive, smart but not pretentious (no way!), humorous but dark – very dark indeed. Subversive, in all the hidden senses of the word.