Kyrbgrinder: Cold War Technology

The current prog scene is more vibrant and diverse than it’s been for

Cold War Technology has the thoughtful musicianship one would expect from any band who want to establish credentials in this arena, but also some really funky moments, as well as strikingly powerful riffs.

It all actually comes across as if Audioslave had suddenly discovered the joys of Tool, in that mixes up lighter touches with seriously ominous passages. People Of The Free World is a powerfully driven yet moody piece, while My Heart Bleeds exposes a darker underbelly to some of Kyrbgrinder’s music.

Like many other bands who have a plethora of ideas, this threesome sometimes lose their way. But for the most part this is a listenable and entertaining addition to the growing ranks of quality prog albums.