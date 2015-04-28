Khors: Night Falls Onto The Fronts Of Ours

Ukranian black metal may be a small subsection of a larger subgenre, but the bands that come out of this sadly ravaged country have huge scope and the disparity that lies at the heart of their land filters through into their music.

Khors are no exception to this and the band stand against adversity with Night Falls Onto The Fronts Of Ours, a record that is deeply rooted in tracts of Slavic black metal and also a record with a purpose, and one that pushes the group to create music that speaks of horror and war and pain.

The title track follows a doomy beginning as low, choral vocals slowly progress towards a subtle gloom that is permeated by gunfire and the sound of falling rain. It’s affecting in its movements and the sadness that is held here is felt in waves throughout the album. 1664 fires into life with a heady riff that burns through the darkness and segues into the bombastic stomp of For The Last Time.

Khors know entirely too much of war and Night Falls Onto The Fronts Of Ours is their liberation./o:p