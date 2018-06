Okay let’s disregard the cringe-inducing band name – Kee Of Hearts unite the talents of guitarist Kee Marcello (Easy Action, Europe) and Fair Warning singer Tommy Heart. Unsurprisingly, this debut, made “under the direction” of producer alessandro Del Vecchio (whatever that means), melds crisp, scandi-esque urgency with Tommy Heart’s more Teutonic, lighter-waving inclinations.