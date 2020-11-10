Katatonia’s Dead Air: live and kicking in lockdown

This spring, veteran Swedish prog metallers Katatonia released City Burials – a mighty return after a four-year hiatus. With the supporting tour derailed by the pandemic, Katatonia streamed a lockdown show in May, released now as a live album, and the performance highlights the band’s aptitude for performing their highly polished material with both precision and emphatic potency. The setlist offers a veritable Katatonia primer, its 20 fan-chosen songs including three tracks from City Burials. Anthemic standards My Twin, Lacquer and Unfurl translate well, capping off a towering vocal performance from Jonas Renkse. Not a dramatic leap from the originals but earnest, energised and a worthy addition to their catalogue.