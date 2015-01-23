Trending

Kasabian: 48:13

Deluxe edition of Leicester heroes’ fifth LP, plus live DVD.

By Classic Rock 

Charisma is instrumental to Kasabian’s success. In the glow of their Glastonbury set and now this mammoth Leicester park show – both pegged on the electronica beats and neon artwork of 48:13 – this has never been clearer. There’s so much ‘filler’ to pad out a clutch of killer hits, yet these lords of lad-rock have continued their ascent to pop kinghood.

Spanning hints of house, orchestral samples and hip hop breaks, 48:13 is very ‘down wiv da kids’ – consisting of all single-word lower-case titles (stevie, eez-eh, beanz, meanz, heinz… OK, we made up the last two, but you get the idea) and music tailor-made for DJ crowds and football matches.

Pedantry aside, however, so many of the actual tunes here are just… well, empty. Glimpses are great. Treat, for instance, is a furiously toe-tapping, genuinely cool song, mastering inventive, trip-hopping heights. Were it all of the same standard, 48:13 might have been brilliant.

And then there’s the live portion, documenting their hungrily lapped-up homecoming. Leading the charge are frontmen Tom Meighan and Sergio Pizzorno – simian-pouting dandies and best-mate heroes for a generation of iPhone-waving, football-chanting festival goers. Behind the scenes slow-motion gives the sense of glittering rock legends. Neither Tom nor Serge, in the cold light of day, is that good a musician, but flanked by tight strings, brass and band, they pull it off.

With so much in the way of DJ-friendly beats and ‘LEMME-SEE-YOUR-HAAAANDS!’ cries, it scarcely seems to matter what they play… until a bona fide winner like Fire materialises. Eyes widen and the crowd surges joyously. You wish the whole thing was like this./o:p