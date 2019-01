This Finnish four-piece are not shy of the P-word, or of overegging any delicious proggy pudding. With a nonsense name and their foot on the gas of the hairiest of rock vehicles, Ruination is jazz, psych, improv and kosmiche ebbing and flowing in excelsis, with Crimsonesque sax topping off the meticulous mayhem on groovers such as Starik and Sinister Waters. Jamtastic brilliance.