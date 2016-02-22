JOOLS HOLLAND & RUBY TURNER Jools & Ruby

As a regular in Jools Holland’s Rhythm & Blues Orchestra for the past decade, Ruby Turner has built up a sizeable catalogue of songs, but many of them are scattered amid the list of all-star singers that the gregarious Holland can, and does, summon up at will for his albums.

Pulling them all into one collection makes sense, then, particularly when the pair have three new songs and a re-recorded version of Peace In The Valley as a rollicking starter. However, if you have the Informer and Rockinghorse albums then you already own nearly half of this album – and more to the point, you have most of the standout tracks. There’s nothing wrong with the pair’s own songs, but the best moments arrive when they rip into Honey Hush or Jumpin’ In The Morning, or deliver a special spin on You Are So Beautiful.