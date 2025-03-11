Hats off to Jon Anderson. The set-list here – a full show from August 2023 – is immaculate. The cream of three classic studio works – The Yes Album, Fragile and Close To The Edge – plus Relayer epic The Gates Of Delirium, and Awaken from Going For The One. Anderson’s band is up to the task, respectfully reproducing songs created five decades ago.
This two-CD/triple vinyl set has a listening time of more than two hours, but if you’ve read this far then that probably won’t bother you at all.
The big question, though, remains: has Anderson’s voice withstood the test of time? The answer is an emphatic yes (no pun intended). Five of the six musicians deliver stunning backing vocals, but not as a crutch. Jon’s voice still soars. A sublime instrument, making this album ridiculously good.