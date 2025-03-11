You can trust Louder Our experienced team has worked for some of the biggest brands in music. From testing headphones to reviewing albums, our experts aim to create reviews you can trust. Find out more about how we review.

Hats off to Jon Anderson. The set-list here – a full show from August 2023 – is immaculate. The cream of three classic studio works – The Yes Album, Fragile and Close To The Edge – plus Relayer epic The Gates Of Delirium, and Awaken from Going For The One. Anderson’s band is up to the task, respectfully reproducing songs created five decades ago.

This two-CD/triple vinyl set has a listening time of more than two hours, but if you’ve read this far then that probably won’t bother you at all.

The big question, though, remains: has Anderson’s voice withstood the test of time? The answer is an emphatic yes (no pun intended). Five of the six musicians deliver stunning backing vocals, but not as a crutch. Jon’s voice still soars. A sublime instrument, making this album ridiculously good.