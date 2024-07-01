Prior to Johnny Cash’s renaissance with the American series, he’d been all but discarded by the music industry in the early 90s. Without a record label, in 1993 Cash tenaciously reverted to what he did best, entering Nashville’s LSI studios to demo a collection of his own compositions.
After the recordings were rediscovered three decades later by son John Carter Cash (who also co-produced), Cash’s voice and acoustic guitar have been fleshed out with accompaniment from former bandmates Marty Stuart (guitar) and Dave Roe (bass), setting Cash’s Mount Rushmore-sized vocal presence in roots-oriented arrangements.
By placing the emphasis on Cash’s then-overlooked songwriting flair, the album plays like a cohesive lost gem.
Hello Out There’s blend of sharp wit and spirituality, the addiction-themed Like A Soldier’s upbeat nod to his Sun Records-era sound, and schmaltz-free ballad I Love You Tonight reaffirm Cash’s unique musical personality and gift for plain-spoken eloquence.