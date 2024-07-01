You can trust Louder Our experienced team has worked for some of the biggest brands in music. From testing headphones to reviewing albums, our experts aim to create reviews you can trust. Find out more about how we review.

Prior to Johnny Cash’s renaissance with the American series, he’d been all but discarded by the music industry in the early 90s. Without a record label, in 1993 Cash tenaciously reverted to what he did best, entering Nashville’s LSI studios to demo a collection of his own compositions.

After the recordings were rediscovered three decades later by son John Carter Cash (who also co-produced), Cash’s voice and acoustic guitar have been fleshed out with accompaniment from former bandmates Marty Stuart (guitar) and Dave Roe (bass), setting Cash’s Mount Rushmore-sized vocal presence in roots-oriented arrangements.

By placing the emphasis on Cash’s then-overlooked songwriting flair, the album plays like a cohesive lost gem.

Hello Out There’s blend of sharp wit and spirituality, the addiction-themed Like A Soldier’s upbeat nod to his Sun Records-era sound, and schmaltz-free ballad I Love You Tonight reaffirm Cash’s unique musical personality and gift for plain-spoken eloquence.