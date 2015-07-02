Trending

John The Revelator: Looking Back

A 40th birthday bash pays homage to formative influences.

By Louder 

After witnessing the London blues explosion in the 60s, Tom Huissen quickly returned to his native Holland to form the band that this DVD now celebrates.

Here accompanied by a band of close musical friends, this release is more likely to be remembered for its musical offerings than the visuals. While it doesn’t quite have the glitz and glamour of a residency at the 100 Club, the band, with keyboardist/vocalist Erwin Aubroeck a standout performer here, put the focus on the music that originally inspired them.

From the smooth harmonies of Cream’s White Room, with warm guitars brightening the mix, to a sassy Black Magic Woman, they’ve drawn up a fine setlist which is executed lovingly — making this swankily packaged DVD worth a buy.

Not every band gets to celebrate their 40th anniversary — and John The Revelator deserve the backslaps./o:p