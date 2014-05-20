John Lee Hooker: Kabuki Wuki/Born In Mississippi, Raised Up In...

The early 70s was a busy period in Hooker’s lengthy career, and the pair of albums brought together here are just two of six he made for the ABC Bluesway label in little more than three years.

The first is a live show from San Francisco’s Kabuki Theatre, and by the guitarist’s own high standards feels a little pedestrian, the band only truly coming alive on Hit The Floor and If You Got A Dollar.

Born In Mississippi… comes closer to recapturing the verve of Hooker’s signature 50s work, firing on all cylinders on How Many More Years You Gonna Dog Me ‘Round?, and it’s intriguing to hear the young(er) voice of Van Morrison spar with the old master on Going Down. Hardly an essential brace of records, but representative of Hooker’s then attempts to find a place for himself in a burgeoning rock scene.

Via BGO