Joe Bonamassa: Live At Radio City Music Hall

Joe Bonamassa has played many landmark shows in his career. In 1989, at the age of 12, he opened for BB King. Twenty years later he headlined at the Royal Albert Hall.

But for a guy born in New York State it was always a dream to play at Radio City Music Hall, the Manhattan theatre where so many showbiz legends, including Frank Sinatra, trod the boards. That dream became a reality in January 2015, and Bonamassa rose to the occasion.

This album, and separate DVD, captures a performance of complete authority – a masterclass in confident blues rock, lit up by soulful versions of signature songs Dust Bowl and Different Shades Of Blue. But with Bonamassa’s live albums now in double figures, this one is for hard-core fans only.