Infestus: The Reflecting Void

Hailing from Germany, Infestus is the product of a single musician. One-man BM outfits aren’t rare, of course, but where most lean toward the Burzum school of simple but emotional musical expression, Infestus offer a more complex take on things, a twisting and technical beast more comparable to French neighbours Blut Aus Nord or countrymen such as Secrets Of The Moon.

Clean, but often rather atonal, guitars frequently appear alongside crushing rhythm guitars and hypnotic leads, with each track heavy on detail. There are moments when an almost ceremonial feeling dominates, with nods to the likes of Watain.

For the most part, however, the music is a far less emotional affair, impressing with its musical accomplishments, performance and production (the sound here is flawless and one would never guess this wasn’t a full band lineup recording), but proving rather cold. A few more emotive and visceral riffs wouldn’t be unwelcome; it is possible to impress a listener and move them.