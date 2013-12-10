Inferno: Omniabsence Filled By His Greatness

The Czech occult renaissance continues apace with highly respected black metallers Inferno continuing to evolve and improve, and they haven’t lost sight of the black metal ethos in the process.

They’ve long since moved away from the monochrome photos and hand-drawn logos in favour of fantastic artwork heavily laden with all manner of arcane symbolism and, like the cover, the music too is resolutely Satanic. The occult bent is evinced by titles such as Revelations Through The Void and The First Born Of Murk (they sing in Czech so it’s hard to confirm) and the Slavic tongue lends a suitably impressive roll to the proceedings.

Inferno’s take on black metal sees them invoke the ancient spirits of early Mayhem whilst retaining a clear Czech identity – some of the blood of Master’s Hammer clearly runs through their veins too. 2013 has been a bumper year for black and death metal, and it’s hard to keep up, but do yourself a favour and head East.