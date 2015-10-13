Indian Handcrafts: Creeps

Indian Handcrafts are only two people, but they can do more than your average five-piece metal band, and their unique blend of Sabbath-influenced psychedelic stoner and doom will get you high without the need for herbs.

The follow-up to 2012’s Civil Disobedience For Losers – a debut full of 70s-style heavy groove drop tunes – the band have again collaborated with album engineer Toshi Kasai (The Melvins, Tool) for this more polished offering.

Described by the men themselves as their “80s” album, Creeps would sit comfortably bridging the gap between the likes of Pentagram and early Kyuss. Arguably the record has more of 90s vibe than 80s, reminiscent of early QOTSA blended with Cathedral and a more rugged Orange Goblin – there are even hints of Fu Manchu.

The Canadian duo have created a mixed bag, the only common denominator is the bubbling aroma of bongwater with an acidic aftertaste maintained throughout the whole album. Guitar geeks will have their fill with hard rock riffage, as will those with a persuasion for gritty, dirty rock’n’roll.