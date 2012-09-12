Incubus: HQ Live

To celebrate their band lifespan of 20 years and seven albums – make you feel old? – American easy listenin’ alt rockers Incubus played six intimate shows in Los Angeles last year. Now they’ve released a two-disc special edition of those performances featuring tracks from their mainstream-breaking 1999 album Make Yourself onwards, omitting the raw, funky sounds of their first two releases.

The discs focus on Make Yourself and its follow-up, the gorgeously mellow Morning View and, while some may be miffed that pre-limelight Incubus is being bypassed, the softer songs suit the stripped-down setting.

With the band embarking on a hiatus, it’s fitting for us to be reminded just exactly why they have received recognition, and why they deserve it.