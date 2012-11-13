Incite: All Out War

We shouldn’t be surprised that Phoenix-based crew Incite – aka the band spearheaded by Richie Son-Of-Max Cavalera – have a) supported Soulfly at various shows and b) attracted both undue credit and brainless cynicism in equal measure as a result of such leg-ups.

But the fact is that the four-piece are showing all the signs of being a worthwhile metal band, without the need for dad to peer over their shoulder.

All Out War is another step in proving exactly that, and while it’s a far from mindblowing offering, the beefy but well-polished production provided by Logan Mader lends some bowel-churning weight to tracks like furious opener The Aftermath and sumptuously thrash-heavy rager Feel The Flames, which harnesses the kind of groove-driven power that Lamb Of God and, in more recent years, Devildriver have always nailed so perfectly.

The swagger-heavy metal stomp of Die Alone and Trivium-esque anthemics of Departure are two other highlights on an album that shows a band growing up nicely and reaching for big things.