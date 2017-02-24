In Between Days: The Cure In Photographs 1982 - 2005 review

Veteran music photographer Tom Sheehan first met The Cure in 1982 – a turbulent time in the band’s history just after the release of Pornography, when the band was essentially reduced to the duo of Robert Smith and Lol Tolhurst – and he’s been their shadow ever since.

As a result there’s a palpable affection that comes through in this beautifully presented hardback collection of photos that serves as a visual history capturing the evolution and essence of this unique, beloved and truly special band.

It’s not all mohair and wildly applied lipstick, either (although admittedly there’s plenty of that). Images of Robert Smith and the late Big Country frontman Stuart Adamson goofing around in eye-wateringly short shorts for the Melody Maker World Cup issue in 1986 display a sense of fun that’s often forgotten behind the gothic caricature. Photos from the road, such as those on a Brussels rooftop, serve as a classy glimpse into their worldwide travels, while those from their live shows drip with atmosphere.

With a lovingly written intro from Smith himself, this is a gorgeous and weighty book that deserves a home on the coffee table of any Cure fan.