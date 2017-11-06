Impureza - La Caída De Tonatiuh album review

It’s fair to say that the worlds of flamenco music and death metal couldn’t be any further apart. Helping to bridge the gap between genres are French-Spanish band Impureza, who marry both traditions to create a different, distinctive and often diabolically good sound. Much more than a mere gimmick, the flamenco flourishes are every bit a part of the music’s DNA as the brutal breakdowns and guttural growls throughout their second album. Hispanic rhythms, melodies and instruments pepper proceedings throughout and while it might seem odd on paper, in reality it’s a raging bull of a record. Highlights include the thunderously heavy, hugely enjoyable metal and Mariachi fusion of Sangre Para Los Dioses and the brutal Leyenda Negra, which showcases Impureza’s insane skills as musicians, particularly band MVP and six-string bassist, Florian Saillard.