Ian Anderson: Thick As A Brick: Live In Iceland

Jethro Tull’s one-track album of 1972 simultaneously claimed to invent the concept album and parody it, but either way, it deserves its status as a prog classic.

Tull supremo Ian Anderson came out with a sequel in 2012, updating the original tall tale of schoolboy prodigy Gerald Bostock, and this concert film captures the one-leg flute maestro’s band on stage in Iceland interspersed with various typically obtuse skits, producing a pretty tidy rendition of the original album and its sequel.

Not all fans will be thrilled to see many of the vocal lines taken by backing vocalist and mime Ryan O’Donnell, but if anything it adds to the theatricality of the piece. With bonus interviews and more live footage thrown in, plus impressive 5.1 Surround Sound production, few Tull obsessives will feel short-changed.