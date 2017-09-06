Gun - Favourite Pleasures album review

Ever since they reunited nearly a decade ago, Gun have been threatening to break out with an album packed with hits from stem to stern. Well, now they’ve done it.

Favourite Pleasures, is the kind of record that makes you smile and lose the plot. It has the effortless enthusiasm of kids appreciating the power of music for the first time, combined with the experience of musicians who know – just know – how to write a song that comes from the soul.

Everywhere you look on this album you’re smacked by a seriously strong track. She Knows dives straight in with a smoothly pop-rock groove, while the title track nestles into a Zeppelin-style funk motif, and Take Me Down has action-packed simplicity.

Dante Gizzi has a vocal style full of character, while Jools Gizzi and Tommy Gentry are at turns gentle then snarling on guitar. There are bouncy anthems (Silent Lovers), dark moods (Tragic Heroes) and a surprise cover of the Beastie Boys’ (You’ve Gotta) Fight For Your Right (To Party).

Here’s a dare: play this album and remain unmoved.