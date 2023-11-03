This Heathen Land is album number three from British stoner doom band Green Lung

You can trust Louder Our experienced team has worked for some of the biggest brands in music. From testing headphones to reviewing albums, our experts aim to create reviews you can trust. Find out more about how we review.

Although they formed just a few years ago, London’s Green Lung have existed as a concept since Louisa Livingstone haunted that Oxfordshire water mill on the cover of Black Sabbath. It was only a matter of time before a band mined early-70s folk horror, wyrd Britain and hauntology for inspiration.

Naturally they wrap it all up in a black cloak of thunderous doom rock. Heathen Land sounds like the album Green Lung have been trying to make for the past five years, full of spectacle, bombast and fog-choked atmosphere.

Organ-heavy opener Forest Church sounds like they recorded it in a cathedral on Christmas Day, The Ancient Ways sounds like Ghost with a Wicker Man obsession, and Song Of The Stones is superbly creepy acid-folk.

If you’ve read Old Weird Albion, this album makes a fine companion piece. If you haven’t, a strange, phantasmagorical new world awaits you.