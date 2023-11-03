This Heathen Land is album number three from British stoner doom band Green Lung

Although they formed just a few years ago, London’s Green Lung have existed as a concept since Louisa Livingstone haunted that Oxfordshire water mill on the cover of Black Sabbath. It was only a matter of time before a band mined early-70s folk horror, wyrd Britain and hauntology for inspiration.
Naturally they wrap it all up in a black cloak of thunderous doom rock. Heathen Land sounds like the album Green Lung have been trying to make for the past five years, full of spectacle, bombast and fog-choked atmosphere.
Organ-heavy opener Forest Church sounds like they recorded it in a cathedral on Christmas Day, The Ancient Ways sounds like Ghost with a Wicker Man obsession, and Song Of The Stones is superbly creepy acid-folk.
If you’ve read Old Weird Albion, this album makes a fine companion piece. If you haven’t, a strange, phantasmagorical new world awaits you.