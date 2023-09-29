Graveyard's 6: inward-looking and melancholy, but a masterclass in psychedelic light and shade

You can trust Louder Our experienced team has worked for some of the biggest brands in music. From testing headphones to reviewing albums, our experts aim to create reviews you can trust. Find out more about how we review.

Yet another band whose plans were derailed by the pandemic. Five years have passed since Graveyard's Peace album, but the minimally titled 6 finds the heavy-rocking Swedes returning in rude health.

Their second album from the line-up of vocalist/guitarist Joakim Nilsson, guitarist Jonatan Ramm, bassist Truls Märck and drummer Oskar Bergenheim, this is a more inward-looking and melancholy Graveyard, world-weary yet able to fire things up when it matters.

Tracks like the ramshackle Twice, Just A Drop and the soulful, ever-building No Way Out are driven and focused, but the dominant feel is raw, mellow and groovy – Bright Lights finds the band drifting lysergically down desert highways, Sad Song easily lives up to its title, and the superb Breathe In Breathe Out features Nilsson channelling the spirit of Mark Lanegan at his dusty, southern gothic best

This album is a masterclass in psychedelic light and shade.