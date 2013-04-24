Grace Potter & The Nocturnals: The Lion The Beast The Beat

This woman can sing. Grace Potter has a voice to send shivers through every orifice. It’s reminiscent at turns of Stevie Nicks, Tori Amos, Chrissie Hynde and Grace Slick. But ultimately she has her own style, and it perfectly suits a set of songs that has influences ranging from Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers through to Bruce Springsteen and Fleetwood Mac.

There’s a balance between vulnerability and confidence on the melodically empowered drift of Parachute Heart, the wistfully emotive Timekeeper and the funkier upbeat 60s chime of Loneliest Soul. These are songs destined to become a crucial part of the soundtrack for 2013.

But this isn’t only about Potter. The Nocturnals are a superb ensemble, cast in the style of The Band and able to augment the vocals, while also displaying disciplined virtuosity. The album gets better with every play. Every track is full of fascinating nooks and crannies to explore. Brilliant.