Good Tiger - We Will All Be Gone album review

This tech-metal supergroup is made up of ex-members of Tesseract, The Faceless and The Safety Fire, but sonically, it’s the latter band that Good Tiger’s bright and fidgety sound has the most in common with. Merging plenty of pop sensibilities with metallic tinged elements of prog and mathcore, We Will All Be Gone is addictive, arty and erudite. Crystalline melodies, off-kilter tempos and tangled idiosyncrasies that fall in and out of sync on Float On and Just Shy would sound at home soundtracking an indie disco, but the obvious influence of The Mars Volta and Between The Buried And Me keep things playful and heavy, adding weight to the proceedings. Most striking, though, is onetime Tesseract vocalist Elliott Coleman, who effortlessly carries Good Tiger’s charming hooks and will have you humming the vocal refrain of Blueshift for days. You have been warned.