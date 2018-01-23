Good Tiger – We Will All Be Gone album review

With both guitarists being alumni from prog metallers The Safety Fire, it came as no surprise that Good Tiger’s debut, A Head Full of Moonlight bore a strong instrumental resemblance to TSF. We Will All Be Gone is a much cleaner break, with a very different instrumental attitude on display. While there’s still metallic elements, like the riffs from Float On or Nineteen Grams, for the most part the band have instrumentally taken a step back to support the stunning vocal of Eliot Coleman rather than trying to vie for attention with it. As a result Good Tiger now more naturally sit along with recent US tour mates Hail The Sun, or other math- rock influenced heavy but melodic bands such as A Lot Like Birds or Sianvar, with catchy singles Blueshift and Grip Shoes an example of this. There’s also a number of experimental, looser passages that show a more relaxed, organic approach to instrumentals compared to their clinically-precise first. There will be those for whom this record is too straight-up alternative rock, but the members of Good Tiger have been around the block enough times that surely nobody can doubt that this music comes from the heart.