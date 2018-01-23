Trending

Good Tiger – We Will All Be Gone album review

Brilliant second from high pedigree eclectic London proggers.

With both guitarists being alumni from prog metallers The Safety Fire, it came as no surprise that Good Tiger’s debut, A Head Full of Moonlight bore a strong instrumental resemblance to TSF. We Will All Be Gone is a much cleaner break, with a very different instrumental attitude on display. While there’s still metallic elements, like the riffs from Float On or Nineteen Grams, for the most part the band have instrumentally taken a step back to support the stunning vocal of Eliot Coleman rather than trying to vie for attention with it. As a result Good Tiger now more naturally sit along with recent US tour mates Hail The Sun, or other math- rock influenced heavy but melodic bands such as A Lot Like Birds or Sianvar, with catchy singles Blueshift and Grip Shoes an example of this. There’s also a number of experimental, looser passages that show a more relaxed, organic approach to instrumentals compared to their clinically-precise first. There will be those for whom this record is too straight-up alternative rock, but the members of Good Tiger have been around the block enough times that surely nobody can doubt that this music comes from the heart.