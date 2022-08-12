Goo Goo Dolls have not run out of stuff to sing about yet

Three decades in and alternative pop-rockers the Goo Goo Dolls show no sign of running out of the arena-designed anthems with the neat choruses that sound best when howled back at them by the audience.

They haven’t run out of stuff to sing about either. They let out their frustrations at being cooped up during the pandemic on the aptly titled Going Crazy. And they have trouble reconciling a system in which black lives scarcely matter while Elon Musk propels himself into space ‘in a giant penis’ in Let The Sun.

Best is opener Yeah I Like You, in which they take a cool ‘What the fuck?’ attitude to internet celebrity culture where people can become famous for no discernible reason.

It’s all grist to the mill for their loyal fan base, some of whom may be wondering how as influencers their daughters are earning more than they are.