Godzilla Black - Press The Flesh album review

Formed by Leeds drummer John Cormack in 2010, Godzilla Black are on their third album of quirky, prog-inflected post-rock (after early Nirvana drummer Dale Crover bolstered 2013’s The Great Terror).

Most of the 12 songs change musical underpants several times during their convoluted trajectories, managing to thrust a leg into punk-funk, King Crimson uproar, Outside-era Bowie, Faith No More bluster and even Van der Graaf Generator territory when Alex Nicholl’s sax parps in. It also helps being partial to Cormack’s dominating, multitracked yelp.

Only on six-minute closer Pulse Throbber do they cut loose and let fly, mauling what sounds like a Moby interview into ever-swelling chaos with mischievous abandon. Clever and interesting, but it would have benefited from their namesake’s testicles.