God Is An Astronaut’s Ghost Tapes #10 is celestial post-rock perfection

Over almost two decades, God Is An Astronaut’s mainly instrumental post- rock has straddled the line between epic playful riffs and widescreen panoramic textures. 2005’s All Is Violent, All Is Bright is generally considered the quintessential GIAA album, but their latter-day output has often yielded excellent results as well, such as the organic robot rock of 2015’s Helios | Erebus. Ghost Tapes #10’s first track, Adrift, reacquaints us with the band’s familiar sonic template and whilst it’s nothing all that new in this illustrious band’s career, it is crafted expertly, wringing out every last conceivable drop of emotion from its various peaks and troughs. It is, however, the most intense and sonically frenetic they’ve sounded in a while, which the cosmic bluster of Burial and Fade show off admirably.