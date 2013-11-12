Glorior Belli: Gators Rumble, Chaos Unfurls

Since their inception in 2002, black metallers Glorior Belli have been courting an ever-evolving sound that hinges deeply on sultry Southern rock vibrations. 2011’s The Great Southern Darkness set out to push the band further away from the ‘French BM’ blueprint and the group shift into a higher gear on Gators Rumble.

They’ve always been able to swing from standard BM accents to the more bluesy intonations that are becoming entirely their own. At times it suffers from a lot of instrumental exposition that detracts from the rage otherwise channelled by the fiery Frenchmen but A Hoax, A Croc! swaggers into view on smoky guitar movements that allow Billy Bayou’s gruff vocal style to take precedence before the wonderfully melodic From One Rebel To Another saunters into the picture.

I Asked For Wine, He Gave Me Blood bursts through the swampy haze to give a glimpse of a truer sound showing that Glorior Belli haven’t run out of ideas just yet.