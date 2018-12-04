Funeral Chic: Superstition album review

Hailing From the stifling heat of Charlotte, North Carolina comes the fetid noise of Funeral Chic.

Not easy to pinhole within just one subgenre, the filthy foursome blend old-school proto-black noise of early Mayhem with the HM-2 chainsaw grunt of Entombed as well as Repulsion’s total grind – essentially, an old black army jacket covered in black and white DIY patches, set to music.

These 14 short, sharp shocks rarely break the two-minute mark; Red Laces, with its hint of Wolverine Blues-style death’n’roll at four minutes is practically an epic. Opening salvo Rotten To The Core is like Napalm Death covering Slaughter while Suffer Together Forever is half Norway and half Sweden.

Overall, Superstition is akin to being punched in the face repeatedly with boxing gloves made out of rotting meat.

For Fans Of: Full Of Hell, Nails, Entombed