Fucking Invincible: I Hate Myself And Want You To Die

Considering Rhode Island’s Fucking Invincible culls current and ex-members of Daughters, Drop Dead and Soul Control, chances are you’d be waiting longer for a reasoned debate about immigration with Donald Trump than you would an iota of positivity from these career miserablists.

The first in a series of 2016 releases, I Hate Myself And Want You To Die showcases the explicit hardcore thrash/powerviolence headbutt the band have previously delivered.

Their calamity is steeped in bursts of somersaulting drums, lightning-quick tendonitis-inducing six-string riffage and spit-covered mics as well as anger and disgust with the world.

Taking cues from Infest, Despise You and Extortion, you can imagine the sonic insanity. Eight songs in seven minutes; you’ll be surprised how much punishment can be delivered (and endured!) in such a short window of time.