From primal emotion to forlorn boogie, GA-20's songs shine

If there’s one thing that sets this trio of seasoned blues scenesters apart, it’s their ability to get the right feel for the music.

GA-20’s love of vintage gear and studio set-ups help no end with that. But what distinguishes them more is a clutch of powerful original songs.

So while Dry Run is so authentically echo-drenched that it sounds like it’s being performed halfway down a subway tunnel, what really hits the gut is its slow, forlorn boogie, which, like the resigned howl of I Let Someone In, drills down to a primal emotional essence.

Elsewhere, when they up the tempo they’re just as invigorating, with the upbeat rockabilly of By My Lonesome fair whooshing along, and the garage-y fuzz of Fairweather Friend winning through being wrapped around a satisfyingly gutsy groove.