Foghat: Drivin’ Wheels Best Of 1972-82

Foghat’s cultural footprint is a bit faint nowadays. Simpsons obsessives will remember that their name appears on a T-shirt worn by a DJ in a radio theological debate featuring Krusty The Klown’s rabbi father. However, back in the 70s, they were pretty huge, particularly in America, where their no-nonsense, driving boogie stylings went over better than in the Yes-loving, glam-obsessed UK.

Tracks such as Ride, Ride, Ride and Fool For The City are typical of their infectiously exuberant, untrammelled approach to rock’n’roll. However, Foghat were never really sublime or monumental enough to survive the changing times and by 1982 they were no longer a multi-platinum band.

Doubly sad is that for such an essentially cheery ensemble their personal lives were wreathed in adversity and tragedy. Depression and alcoholism beset Rod Price, who died in 2005 aged just 57, his death preceded by that of group leader ‘Lonesome’ Dave Peverett in 2000./o:p