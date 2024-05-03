"A glistening benchmark for melodic rock excellence since the mid-80s": FM continue to glisten on Old Habits Die Hard

You can trust Louder Our experienced team has worked for some of the biggest brands in music. From testing headphones to reviewing albums, our experts aim to create reviews you can trust. Find out more about how we review.

A glistening benchmark for melodic rock excellence since the mid-80s, FM have been admirably prolific in the years since their eagerly received re-formation in 2007.

Old Habits Die Hard is their eighth post-return studio record, and like Synchronized (2020) and Thirteen (2022) it defies the notion that bands of this vintage idly phone in some new material every year or two. Impressively, singer Steve Overland continues to confound common sense by sounding every bit as soulful and vivacious as he did back on the band’s classic debut Indiscreet 38 years ago.

On the likes of slick, shuffling opener Out Of The Blue and the radio rock opulence of Leap Of Faith, his vocals are obnoxiously great, as FM salute their earliest trademarks while pushing a more contemporary edge.

Conversely, the sun-kissed, bluesy pop-rock of California and the glitter-ball strut of Blue Sky Mind are subtle but ingenious swerves away from the norm.

Fucking magic.