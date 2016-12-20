FM - Indiscreet 30 album review

The trouble with bands re-recording classic material is that they can never capture the magic that makes these songs so special to fans. FM have hit this problem by reimagining their 1986 album Indiscreet. However, they’ve done a fine job in tackling this mammoth task, in the process underlining why it should be hailed as one of the best AOR albums of the 80s.

What’s of more interest is the string of bonus tracks here. These include powerful new song Running On Empty, a brilliant cover of Ozzy’s hit Shot In The Dark and Let Love Be The Leader, which comes from the Indiscreet period. A reminder of FM’s enduring class.